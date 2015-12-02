CCTV Annual Meeting

Dear Member,

You are cordially invited to attend the Annual Members Meeting of CCTV, Inc. on Thursday, January 7, 2016 at 7 p.m. in the CCTV studio at Concord Carlisle Regional High School, 500 Walden Street, Concord, MA.

This will be a short meeting with light refreshments to go over the financial and operational highlights of the past year, vote to elect board members, and to hear about our exciting plans for 2016. It will also be an excellent opportunity for you to tour our new studio, of which we are extremely proud! CCTV continues to serve new viewers, train new producers and strengthen the bonds that connect citizens and local organizations. The value of community-driven programming has never been more important and that’s all due to you, our members!

The Nominating Committee invites recommendations and nominations for the Board of Directors, for 3-year terms of office to commence in January, 2016. If you are interested, or you have a candidate to suggest, please tell us. We particularly would like to add folks who have accounting, marketing or management experience but are interested in anyone who is excited about CCTV’s mission to make local television and is able and willing to help govern the organization. Nominations are open until January 4, 2016. Please send them to: CCTV Inc., 500 Walden Street, Concord MA 01742.

Thank you for supporting community media, and we look forward to seeing you at the Annual Meeting.

Best Regards,

Neville Webb

President and Chair, Board of Directors