Join CCTV producer, Sue Rieder, for the screening of her documentary, Exile and Community: The Life of Carola Domar.

CCTV is sponsoring the premiere of Sue Rieder's documentary on Sunday, May 15, 2016, 3PM - 4:30PM at the Concord Museum.

Carola Domar escaped Nazi Germany in her teens and came to the States, where she married and built a new life in Concord, finding true belonging within the unique neighborhood of Conantum. In this documentary film, she and her daughter tell the story of her persistent search for community. A high-spirited, resourceful person, Domar yearned as a young Jew for the social acceptance and German identity she once took for granted. Domar’s story is all the more remarkable for the spirit of forgiveness with which she ultimately came to terms with her past and reconnected with her former homeland. Her story of exile and community has particular relevance in the context of current mass migration.

This film screening and discussion with producer Susan Orleans Rieder is presented in conjunction with the special exhibition, Women of Concord, on view from May 13 – September 18, 2016.

Free and open to the public, but reservations are required. Register online or call 978-369-9763, ext. 216 to reserve a space.

Special thanks to CCTV Production Manager, Sam Krueger.