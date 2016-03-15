New Workshop Offerings

CCTV offers workshops with the aim of helping local media producers in all aspects of production, from writing or prepping a program all the way through the final edit. New workshops are added throughout the year, so be sure to check back often. If there is a workshop you are interested in taking that we do not offer, please let us know.

If you already know how to use a specific piece of equipment, contact Tamarah Green at tamarah.green@concordtv.org to see if you are eligible to bypass a particular course.

CCTV Orientation & Getting to Know the Cameras

This one-time class, offered every Wednesday, will explain how CCTV works, teach you how to set up and operate a camera and introduce you to basic shot composition. Upon completion of the orientation, you automatically become a member and are able to reserve equipment and editing time. This class will be taught by one of CCTV’s staff members. Minimum: 1 student, maximum: 10 students

Every Wednesday, starting May 11 through August 31 7-8:30 PM, $10

Photoshop Basics

Your photos don’t always capture the scene the way you remember it but now you can take your best shots and make them even better with Photoshop. Join this hands-on workshop exploring Photoshop CS6 and learn how to optimize your photos, draw shapes, use text effects and more with Photoshop CC2015. $25 Maximum: 4 students

3 Wednesdays, May 18 - June 1, 1-2:30 PM

3 Fridays, May 20 - June 3, 10-11:30 AM

Adobe Premiere I

You’ve shot some video but now what? Learn the basics of editing using Adobe Premiere, a user-friendly, advanced digital video-editing program designed to help you create professional-looking videos. In this hands-on class, you will learn media management, how to import and capture footage, edit in a timeline, and add video and audio effects using multiple tracks. Whether you want to learn how to edit footage of your child's sporting events or create a blockbuster movie, editing in Adobe Premiere will give you the tools to create videos that you'll be proud of. Maximum: 4 students. $25

3 Thursdays, May 19 - June 2, 6-7:30 PM

3 Mondays, May 16, 23, June 6, 1-2:30 PM

Adobe Premiere II

Modern productions are built on hundreds (if not thousands) of clips and in this hands-on, advanced class, you’ll delve deeper into Adobe Premiere and learn how to link & locate your clips, apply rich, beautiful, preset color grades, control your sound with the Audio Clip Mixer, set up multi-cam edits with a streamlined workflow and mix frame rates and codecs in the same sequence. Prerequisite: Adobe Premiere I or experience with the program. Maximum: 4 students. $50

3 Thursdays, June 9 - 23, 6-7:30 PM

3 Fridays, June 10 - 24, 10-11:30 AM

Field Camera I

Learn video camera basics, including how to use CCTV’s cameras in this hands-on class. Topics will include white balance, focus, zooming, panning, and proper tripod use. You will explore audio basics and how to use a microphone as well as basic shot composition. Students will leave with a strong understanding of video camera fundamentals. Upon passing a camera skills test, students will be able to use CCTV’s cameras independently. Maximum: 6 students. $25

3 Mondays, May 16, 23, June 6, 6-7:30 PM

3 Tuesdays, May 17 - 31, 6-7:30 PM

3 Thursdays, June 8 - 22, 6-7:30 PM

Field Camera II

Field Camera II builds upon the knowledge gained in Field Camera I. The hands-on class will explore more advanced functions on CCTV’s professional cameras and discuss camera theories to make you a better videographer. Prerequisite: Field Camera I or advanced knowledge of camera usage and composition. Maximum: 6 students. $25

3 Tuesdays, June 7 - 21, 10-11:30 AM

3 Thursdays, June 23 - July 7, 1-2:30 PM

3 Thursdays, July 14 - 28, 6-7:30 PM

Blogging 101

Take your message into cyberspace! Whether for a business, a non-profit or just to stay in touch, a blog can be a highly rewarding, and inexpensive way to communicate with customers, patrons, family and friends. But where does one start? Cut through the buzzwords and demystify the tech-speak in this workshop. From layout to widgets, you’ll get a tour of several free online publishing platforms and discuss which one works best depending on the blogger’s goal. Attention will also be paid to best posting practices and blogging etiquette. $25

2 Monday, June 13 - 20, 6-7:30 PM

2 Wednesday, August 9 - 16, 10-11:30 AM

How to Produce for Film or TV

Think you have what it takes to be the next Steven Spielberg or Shonda Rhimes but don’t know quite how to get started? Then this is just for you! Whether you already have a script or are just getting started, this class will teach you all you need to know to become the next film or TV producer. Maximum: 6 students. $25

3 Tuesdays, June 28, July 5 - 12, 1-2:30 PM

3 Fridays, July 8 - 22, 10-11:30 AM #

3 Thursdays, August 4 - 18, 6-7:30 PM

Multi-Camera Studio Production

This hands-on course is designed to give participants the opportunity to create a TV show using our brand new, state-of-the-art switcher and cameras. Students will learn all aspects of studio production work, including directing, technical directing, producing, audio and working with multiple cameras. At the conclusion of this course, you will be able to produce a broadcast-quality studio production that CCTV will air on its channel! Maximum: 12 students. $25

3 Mondays, July 11 - 25, 2:30-4 PM

3 Fridays, August 5 - 19, 2:30-4 PM

AfterEffects I

Adobe After Effects is a digital motion graphics and visual effects program used in the pos-production process of filmmaking and television. It allows users to animate, alter and composite media in 2D and 3D space. In this class, you’ll get a hands-on overview of how Aftereffects works and begin working on your own project. Maximum: 4 students. $50

3 Mondays, July 11 - 25, 6-7:30 PM

3 Wednesdays, August 3 - 17, 6-7:30 PM

AfterEffects II

Already have a good grasp of Adobe After Effects? Then sign up for this class, which will take you further into the process of creating 3D effects, throw light sources onto your project and much more. Prerequisite: AfterEffects I. Maximum: 4 students. $50

3 Mondays, August 1 - 15, 1-2:30 PM

3 Thursdays, August 11 - 25, 10-11:30 AM

Creating a Social Media Presence

A.k.a., if a tree falls in the social media forest, how can you make sure anyone hears it?

Some say Social Media is the future of communication but what exactly is it and how can it help you? Can it really promote your business? Will it help you raise money to fund your feature length film? And how exactly can you reconnect with your childhood sweetheart? Learn these answers while you create the beginnings of a social media presence. Maximum: 4 students. $25

2 Mondays, August 8 - 15, 10-11:30 AM

2 Tuesdays, August 9-16, 6-7:30 PM

To sign up for a class, enroll with Community Education here.