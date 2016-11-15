Community Television for Concord and Carlisle

CCTV Links

Other Information

Navigation

Town Links

Town of Concord

Town of Carlisle

Concord Public Schools

Carlisle Public Schools

Winter Class Offerings

Tamarah Green - Posted on 15 November 2016

CCTV will be offering workshop classes starting this January, which will help you from writing or prepping a program all the way through the final edit.  

We will hold beginner classes in Photoshop, Adobe Premiere, Field Camera and AfterEffects as well as advanced classes in all of the above.  And of course, we will also offer How to Produce for Film or TV, Multi-Camera Studio Production and much more!  

To find out when classes will be offered, contact Tamarah Green at tamarah.green@concordtv.org or call 978-369-5038.

New workshop classes are added throughout the year so be sure to check back often!  If there is a workshop you are interested in taking that we currently are not offering, please let us know.

Post new comment

CKEditor: the ID for excluding or including this element is about:story@node/182.edit-comment.

Donate To CCTV!

Feedback & Comments

Do you have feedback or comments for CCTV? Click here to let us know what you are thinking.

Follow Us On Twitter @CCTVMA

Follow us on Twitter

CCTV on Vimeo

WIQH Radio

Alliance For Community Media

Mass Access and My Mass TV

Concord Chamber of Commerce