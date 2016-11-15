Winter Class Offerings

CCTV will be offering workshop classes starting this January, which will help you from writing or prepping a program all the way through the final edit.

We will hold beginner classes in Photoshop, Adobe Premiere, Field Camera and AfterEffects as well as advanced classes in all of the above. And of course, we will also offer How to Produce for Film or TV, Multi-Camera Studio Production and much more!

To find out when classes will be offered, contact Tamarah Green at tamarah.green@concordtv.org or call 978-369-5038.

New workshop classes are added throughout the year so be sure to check back often! If there is a workshop you are interested in taking that we currently are not offering, please let us know.