Watch the 2017 CCHS Commencement Ceremonies LIVE!
Graduation will be covered, live on CCTV! It will air on Channels 8, 9 and 99, and will also stream live at concordtv.org/watch-live. CCTV will rebroadcast the festivities at multiple later dates on Channels 8 and 99, and will also make it available for streaming via our “on-demand” button. DVDs will be available for purchase for $20 through CCTV within a couple weeks after graduation. For further information about placing DVD orders, contact Tamarah Green at Tamarah.Green@concordtv.org or call 978-369-5038.
