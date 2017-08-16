New Workshop Classes Announced

Interested in making your own TV show or learning how to edit? Want to learn how to blog, podcast or create social media? Then check out our classes starting this fall.

CCTV Orientation & Getting to Know the Cameras

This one-time class, offered every Wednesday, will explain how CCTV works, teach you how to set up and operate a camera and introduce you to basic shot composition. Upon completion of the orientation, you automatically become a member and are able to reserve equipment and editing time. This class will be taught by one of CCTV’s staff members. Minimum: 1 student, maximum: 10 students

By Appointment

7-8:30 PM, $10

Photoshop Basics

Your photos don’t always capture the scene the way you remember it but now you can take your best shots and make them even better with Photoshop. Join this hands-on workshop exploring Photoshop CS6 and learn how to optimize your photos, draw shapes, use text effects and more with Photoshop CC2015. $25 Maximum: 4 students

3 Mondays, Sept. 18 - Oct. 2, 10-11:30 AM

3 Tuesdays, Sept. 19 - Oct. 3, 6-7:30 PM

Adobe Premiere I

You’ve shot some video but now what? Learn the basics of editing using Adobe Premiere, a user-friendly, advanced digital video-editing program designed to help you create professional-looking videos. In this hands-on class, you will learn media management, how to import and capture footage, edit in a timeline, and add video and audio effects using multiple tracks. Whether you want to learn how to edit footage of your child's sporting events or create a blockbuster movie, editing in Adobe Premiere will give you the tools to create videos that you'll be proud of. Maximum: 4 students. $25

3 Wednesdays, Sept. 20 - Oct. 4, 10-11:30 AM

3 Thursdays, Sept. 21 - Oct. 5, 2-3:30 PM

Adobe Premiere II

Modern productions are built on hundreds (if not thousands) of clips and in this hands-on, advanced class, you’ll delve deeper into Adobe Premiere and learn how to link & locate your clips, apply rich, beautiful, preset color grades, control your sound with the Audio Clip Mixer, set up multi-cam edits with a streamlined workflow and mix frame rates and codecs in the same sequence. Prerequisite: Adobe Premiere I or experience with the program. Maximum: 4 students. $50

3 Fridays, Sept. 22 - Oct. 6, 1-2:30 PM

3 Tuesdays, Oct. 10 - 24, 6-7:30 PM

Field Camera I

Learn video camera basics, including how to use CCTV’s cameras in this hands-on class. Topics will include white balance, focus, zooming, panning, and proper tripod use. You will explore audio basics and how to use a microphone as well as basic shot composition. Students will leave with a strong understanding of video camera fundamentals. Upon passing a camera skills test, students will be able to use CCTV’s cameras independently. Maximum: 6 students. $25

3 Wednesdays, Oct. 11 - 25, 10-11:30 AM

3 Thursdays, Oct. 12 - 26, 4-5:30 PM

Field Camera II

Field Camera II builds upon the knowledge gained in Field Camera I. The hands-on class will explore more advanced functions on CCTV’s professional cameras and discuss camera theories to make you a better videographer. Prerequisite: Field Camera I or advanced knowledge of camera usage and composition. Maximum: 6 students. $25

3 Mondays, Oct. 16 - 30, 1-2:30 PM

3 Fridays, Oct. 13 - 27, 10-11:30 AM

Blogging 101

Take your message into cyberspace! Whether for a business, a non-profit or just to stay in touch, a blog can be a highly rewarding, and inexpensive way to communicate with customers, patrons, family and friends. But where does one start? Cut through the buzzwords and demystify the tech-speak in this workshop. From layout to widgets, you’ll get a tour of several free online publishing platforms and discuss which one works best depending on the blogger’s goal. Attention will also be paid to best posting practices and blogging etiquette. $25

2 Wednesday, Nov. 1 - 8, 4-5:30 PM

2 Thursdays, Nov. 2 - 9, 5-6:30 PM

How to Produce for Film or TV

Think you have what it takes to be the next Steven Spielberg or Shonda Rhimes but don’t know quite how to get started? Then this is just for you! Whether you already have a script or are just getting started, this class will teach you all you need to know to become the next film or TV producer. Maximum: 6 students. $25

3 Mondays, Nov. 6 - 20, 1-2:30 PM

3 Tuesdays, Nov. 7 - 21, 5:30-7 PM

Multi-Camera Studio Production

This hands-on course is designed to give participants the opportunity to create a TV show using our brand new, state-of-the-art switcher and cameras. Students will learn all aspects of studio production work, including directing, technical directing, producing, audio and working with multiple cameras. At the conclusion of this course, you will be able to produce a broadcast-quality studio production that CCTV will air on its channel! Maximum: 12 students. $25

3 Mondays, Nov. 27 - Dec. 11, 12-1:30 PM

3 Tuesdays, Nov. 28 - Dec. 12, 6-7:30 PM

AfterEffects I

Adobe After Effects is a digital motion graphics and visual effects program used in the pos-production process of filmmaking and television. It allows users to animate, alter and composite media in 2D and 3D space. In this class, you’ll get a hands-on overview of how Aftereffects works and begin working on your own project. Maximum: 4 students. $50

3 Wednesdays, Nov. 29 - Dec. 13, 11 AM-12:30 PM

3 Thursdays, Nov. 30 - Dec. 14, 2-3:30 PM

AfterEffects II

Already have a good grasp of Adobe After Effects? Then sign up for this class, which will take you further into the process of creating 3D effects, throw light sources onto your project and much more. Prerequisite: AfterEffects I. Maximum: 4 students. $50

3 Mondays, Nov. 27 - Dec. 11, 6-7:30 PM

3 Tuesdays, Nov. 28 - Dec. 12, 10-11:30 AM

Creating a Social Media Presence

A.k.a., if a tree falls in the social media forest, how can you make sure anyone hears it?

Some say Social Media is the future of communication but what exactly is it and how can it help you? Can it really promote your business? Will it help you raise money to fund your feature length film? And how exactly can you reconnect with your childhood sweetheart? Learn these answers while you create the beginnings of a social media presence. Maximum: 4 students. $25

2 Wednesdays, Dec. 6, 13, 3-5:30 PM

2 Thursdays, Dec. 7, 14, 10-11:30 AM